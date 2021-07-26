Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,433 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Harrow Health worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $204,572 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of HROW opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

