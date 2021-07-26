Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 481,357 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 100.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 770,619 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 63.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 679,071 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.75 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

