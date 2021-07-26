Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,944 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

