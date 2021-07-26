Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,134 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Beam Global worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Beam Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEEM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

BEEM stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 million and a P/E ratio of -36.11. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

