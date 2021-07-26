Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,829 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

POSH stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

