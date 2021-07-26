Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

RIO stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.