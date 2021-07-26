Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Intellicheck worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.