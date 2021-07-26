Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,878 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

