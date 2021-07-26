Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 349,412 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,572 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

