Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 37,552 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 696.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

