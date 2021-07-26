Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Prudential Bancorp worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $14.46 on Monday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

