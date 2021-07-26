Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of NextCure worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NextCure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. NextCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

