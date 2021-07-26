Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Pixelworks worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PXLW opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

