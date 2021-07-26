Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Trecora Resources worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 785,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

