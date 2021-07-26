Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of CuriosityStream worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

