Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SecureWorks worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of SCWX opened at $22.31 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

