Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Genprex worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genprex by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genprex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Genprex during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.70. Genprex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.