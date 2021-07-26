Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Gaia worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $230.80 million, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

