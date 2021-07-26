Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of AgEagle Aerial Systems worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAVS opened at $3.89 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 4.70.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 287.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

