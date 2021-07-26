Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.38. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

