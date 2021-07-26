Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Agile Therapeutics worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.