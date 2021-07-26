Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,588 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of McEwen Mining worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $518.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

