Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Exicure worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exicure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Exicure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exicure during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57. Exicure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 454.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

