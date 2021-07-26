Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Global Water Resources worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.29 million, a PE ratio of 890.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

