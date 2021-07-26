Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Trevena worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trevena by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trevena by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 863,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

