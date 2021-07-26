Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,255,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

