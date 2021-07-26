Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dream Finders Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $8,108,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,859,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $21.49 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

