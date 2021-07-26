Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,147 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Pzena Investment Management worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $820.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

