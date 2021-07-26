Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 222,121 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Milestone Scientific worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,751 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

MLSS stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.