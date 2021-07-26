Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,206 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,797 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000.

EQNR stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

