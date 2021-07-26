Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 394,202 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Tyme Technologies worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,578,546 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $82,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,914,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,110,354.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,625 shares of company stock worth $728,176. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

