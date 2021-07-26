Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,323 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Tricida worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tricida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

TCDA stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.