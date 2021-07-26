Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,859 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Marlin Business Services worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

