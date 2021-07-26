Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Norwood Financial worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWFL opened at $25.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Norwood Financial news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $225,857.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,777 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

