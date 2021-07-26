Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $149,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,394 shares of company stock worth $300,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.45 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

