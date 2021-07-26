Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,096 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Unity Bancorp worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,972 shares of company stock worth $341,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

