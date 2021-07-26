George J. Christ Sells 35,465 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

