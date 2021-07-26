Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently:

7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

7/8/2021 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. 312,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,382. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

