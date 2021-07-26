Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently:
- 7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “
- 7/8/2021 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “
Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. 312,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,382. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
