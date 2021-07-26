Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.75. 192,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,572. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

