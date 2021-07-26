Gillson Capital LP Buys New Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

