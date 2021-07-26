Gillson Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $5,145,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $5,145,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $4,695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,087,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFIVU opened at $10.12 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.