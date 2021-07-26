Gillson Capital LP Sells 297,201 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,201 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $42,985,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

