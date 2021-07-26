Gillson Capital LP Takes $2.01 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

