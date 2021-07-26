Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 3,828 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

