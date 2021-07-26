Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 8,969 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,591,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.55. 4,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $196.49 and a 1-year high of $284.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

