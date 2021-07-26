Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

