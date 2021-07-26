Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 4,338 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,889. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,016 shares of company stock valued at $92,422,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

