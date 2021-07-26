Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 4,564 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. 17,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

