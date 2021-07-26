Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.65. The company had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

