Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

